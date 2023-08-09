Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,297 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Encompass Health worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,886,000 after acquiring an additional 627,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

