Truist Financial Corp Has $16.20 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

