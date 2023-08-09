Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

