Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,251 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,832,000 after acquiring an additional 440,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

