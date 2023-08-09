Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $302.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.