Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

