Truist Financial Corp Buys 41,784 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

