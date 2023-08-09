Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

VV opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

