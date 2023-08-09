Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 826,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 336,937 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $23,593,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

