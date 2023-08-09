SouthState Corp Has $239,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.