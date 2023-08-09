Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

