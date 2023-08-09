Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

