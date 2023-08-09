Campbell Wealth Management Has $4.72 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 440.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

