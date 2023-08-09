Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 42,598 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 43,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 59,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

