Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

