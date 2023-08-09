Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 912 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $556.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

