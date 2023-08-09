Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $455,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

