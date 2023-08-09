Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

