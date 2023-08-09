Truist Financial Corp Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 140.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

