Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

