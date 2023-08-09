Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

