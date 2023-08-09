Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

