2,567 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $622,950 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

