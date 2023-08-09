Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

