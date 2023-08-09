Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $467,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

