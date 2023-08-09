Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,458 Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

