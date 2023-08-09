5,727 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

