Perpetual Ltd Invests $444,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 5.4 %

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

