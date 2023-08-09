Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,698 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.22. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

