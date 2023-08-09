4,469 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

