Perpetual Ltd Takes $545,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of KMB opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

