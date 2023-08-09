Perpetual Ltd Invests $401,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.87. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.