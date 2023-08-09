Perpetual Ltd Makes New $440,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

