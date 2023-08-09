13,775 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

