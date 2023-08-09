Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.94% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

