Truist Financial Corp Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $253.68 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.