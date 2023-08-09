Truist Financial Corp Has $13.83 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

FR stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

