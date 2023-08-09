Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 922.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.22% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $688.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

