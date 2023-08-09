West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

