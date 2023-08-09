Crane (NYSE:CR) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

