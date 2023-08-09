Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,027 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

