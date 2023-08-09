Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.