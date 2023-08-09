SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

