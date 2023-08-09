Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3 %

WBD opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.