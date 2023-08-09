Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

