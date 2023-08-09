Commerce Bank Buys 714 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

