Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 400,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

