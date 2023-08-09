Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,187. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

