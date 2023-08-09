Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,133 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,388.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $47,118,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW stock opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average of $232.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

