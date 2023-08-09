Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 22.3 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.